St. Lawrence River Fish Tumour Update

July 3, 2025 at 16 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
Comment count:
St. Lawrence River Fish Tumour Update
RAP recommends reclassifying fish tumours as "Not Impaired." (Photo : : River Institute)

JASON SETNYK

The St. Lawrence River Restoration Council is recommending that the “Fish Tumours or Other Deformities” status in the Cornwall/Akwesasne Area of Concern (AOC) be redesignated as “Not Impaired.” Originally listed as “Impaired” due to tumour findings in white suckers and walleye in the 1990s, later research suggested age and natural causes were more likely contributors. The designation was then updated to “Requires Further Assessment.”

Now, new studies show that levels of historical pollutants known to cause tumours are very low in the AOC. Fish in the area are no more likely to have tumours than those elsewhere in the Great Lakes.

Public input is welcome from June 16 to August 15, 2025. Comments can be submitted at www.stlawrenceriverrap.ca/fishtumours.

After public and agency review, the redesignation will require final approval from the federal and provincial governments.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Celebrating Excellence at UCDSB Awards
Education

Celebrating Excellence at UCDSB Awards

JASON SETNYK