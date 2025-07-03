St. Lawrence River Fish Tumour Update

JASON SETNYK

The St. Lawrence River Restoration Council is recommending that the “Fish Tumours or Other Deformities” status in the Cornwall/Akwesasne Area of Concern (AOC) be redesignated as “Not Impaired.” Originally listed as “Impaired” due to tumour findings in white suckers and walleye in the 1990s, later research suggested age and natural causes were more likely contributors. The designation was then updated to “Requires Further Assessment.”

Now, new studies show that levels of historical pollutants known to cause tumours are very low in the AOC. Fish in the area are no more likely to have tumours than those elsewhere in the Great Lakes.

Public input is welcome from June 16 to August 15, 2025. Comments can be submitted at www.stlawrenceriverrap.ca/fishtumours.

After public and agency review, the redesignation will require final approval from the federal and provincial governments.