St. Matthew’s Graduates Honoured

July 13, 2025 at 14 h 00 min
Raymond Edouard delivers the valedictorian speech. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

St. Matthew’s Catholic Secondary School in Cornwall celebrated its Class of 2025 with a graduation ceremony recognizing the achievements of its 31 graduates.

Raymond Edouard was named Valedictorian, while the Principal’s Award was presented to Ricky Saucier. Savanna Russell received the Lieutenant Governor’s Community Volunteer Award for her outstanding commitment to service. Both Russell and Cale Pettem were honoured with the Good Samaritan Trust Fund Award.

“Congratulations to all CDSBEO’s 2025 graduates!” the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario shared on social media. “We are proud of your hard work, dedication, and achievements. May God bless you as you move forward to new adventures and opportunities.”

