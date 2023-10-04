St. Peter’s Church welcomes new priest, Father Theo

Fr. Theo knew from a young age that he was meant to be a reverend and he recalls the memory like it was yesterday; in primary school a friend prefixed barrister to his name on his school journal which Theo then signed Reverend.

“When my mother saw that on the cover of my book, whatever I did was put in that perspective. For instance, if I failed to make a good grade in a course, I was reminded that only good students are made priests. It reinforced my consciousness, and I began to align my mind perfectly to embrace the way of life”.

Theo was born in Nigeria, the youngest of four children in a devoutly religious family. His late parents were both school teachers with strong values, who often hosted priests and seminaries at home “so I got to know and admire them a lot because of their simplicity and spirituality”

A member of the sons of Mary mother of Mercy Order. He was ordained in 2006 serving in ministries in Africa and Canada before returning to his studies in 2019 and is currently in the final stages of obtaining his PHD in systematic theology.

When asked about what challenges a priest would have “As you know, the church is not just a building, made with mortar and brick, but human beings are essential part of the organism. They are products of the society. Secular culture has a huge influence on how people embrace religious practices. Accordingly, the role of the church is to be the custodian of faith and morals; a priest in a post-modern society must grapple with these challenges of the modern order. He is the prophetic voice to support and correct. No prophet has had it easy in history. But when God calls he gives the grace. His grace is always sufficient.”

Father Theo says St. Peter’s is a large vibrant Catholic family and welcomes all to come and give it a chance. He speaks often of his love of God and people, and it is evident in his calm and accepting demeanor that all are truly welcome.