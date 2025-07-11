Statement regarding Ridgewood Industries closure

Statement regarding Ridgewood Industries closure
Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale at City Hall. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

MAYOR JUSTIN TOWNDALE

The announcement that Ridgewood Industries is closing after 55 years is terrible news for our community, and is not the type of news that anyone wants to hear. This planned closure on September 19, 2025, will affect approximately 300 people. These community members are at the forefront of my thoughts as they face uncertainty amidst the loss of their employment.

Last week, I spoke to Mr. Alan Schwartz, Executive Vice-President, Operations and Co-Founder of Ridgewood about the closure. He advised me that all employees will receive severance. I trust that this will happen as layoffs occur. Mr. Schwartz cited outside economic factors as the decision to close the facility. These include current challenges with the US market and competition from overseas outsourcing.

I was also in contact with a local representative of the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, based here in Cornwall. They have advised me that they are looking to establish a Rapid Re-Employment and Training Service for those that are affected. I have offered any and all assistance that they require from the City.

Our departments will also be looking at what we can do internally to provide support as the closure date approaches. This includes working with our partners locally, provincially, and federally. We will provide updates as best as possible.

In closing, I do want to thank Ridgewood Industries for providing jobs and being a part of our community for 55 years. We will do whatever we can for our community members who have been affected at this challenging time.

