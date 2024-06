Stay cool, Cornwall

Visit air-conditioned facilities: Civic Complex: 100 Water St. E, Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Benson Centre: 800 Seventh St. W, Open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cornwall Public Library: 45 Second St E, Open Mon – Thurs: 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; Fri – Sat: 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed

City Pools



June 19: St. Francis (419 2nd St W) 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm



June 19: St. Francis 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm & 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

St. Joseph Pool (1310 Easton Ave) 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

June 20: St. Francis 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

June 21: St. Francis 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and check on vulnerable family members and neighbours.