Stay Protected! COVID-19 Vaccines Available in EOHU Region

The updated COVID-19 vaccines will be available in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region starting the week of October 28. Individuals who wish to receive their vaccine can contact their healthcare provider, visit their local pharmacy, or book an appointment through the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

The vaccine will be available for everyone aged 6 months and over if it has been at least 6 months since their last dose or a known COVID-19 infection. The EOHU will be offering the vaccine by appointment to children 6 months to under 5 years old and those who are most at risk for severe disease. Eligible individuals who receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the health unit will also be able to receive their flu shot at the same time.

The updated vaccines provide protection against the KP.2 Omicron subvariant and other related subvariants that are currently circulating in the community. The new KP.2 vaccine formulation generates a stronger immune response to more recent variants. It is recommended that eligible individuals aged 6 months and over receive the KP.2 vaccine regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination history.

Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Important to Prevent Serious Illness

“As COVID-19 is now one of the normally circulating viruses in the community, I encourage everyone to receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine as it will help prevent infections from Omicron subvariants and protect against severe illness,” says Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the EOHU. “We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in our region and receiving the COVID-19 KP.2 vaccine is an important step in keeping our community healthy this respiratory illness season.”

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and how to receive it, visit www.EOHU.ca/vaccines.