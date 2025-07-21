Stephenson appointed Deputy CAO in City Senior Leadership Restructuring

JASON SETNYK

The City of Cornwall has unveiled a major restructuring of its senior leadership team, effective August 5, 2025, with the appointment of Matthew Stephenson as Deputy Chief Administrative Officer. Stephenson will continue in his role as Fire Chief while assuming new responsibilities to support interdepartmental leadership and implement strategic initiatives.

“This restructuring is about building the right foundation for Cornwall’s future,” said Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Tim Mills. “Our residents rely on us to deliver essential services while strengthening municipal relationships. That means improving fiscal responsibility, encouraging new ideas, and making thoughtful decisions that set the city up for long-term success.”

Stephenson brings 28 years of municipal experience to the expanded role. Since joining the City of Cornwall in 2021, he has led the Fire Services department and served as Interim General Manager of Human Resources. During his tenure, he has overseen the design and construction of a new fire headquarters and training facility, managed complex union negotiations, and guided departmental budgeting and performance management. Prior to his work in Cornwall, Stephenson served in senior roles with the Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc.

“As we move forward, our focus is on collaboration and innovation,” said Stephenson. “I am truly excited to step into this new role and work alongside a dedicated team. By working together across departments and embracing new ways of thinking, we’re positioning Cornwall to meet the challenges of today and build a resilient, thriving community for the future.”

The restructuring follows a period of significant transition in City Hall, with multiple interim appointments and vacancies across senior management. The updated organizational structure concludes a transitional phase and is expected to support operational consistency and service planning. “The completion of our senior leadership reorganization will improve our organizational capacity to serve residents,” said Mills. “This experienced team brings the stability and expertise needed to advance our strategic priorities and deliver quality municipal services.”

Alongside Stephenson’s appointment, the City announced several other key hires and promotions: Bruce Donig as Interim General Manager of Human Resources, Ryan Windle as Director of Development and Building Services, Louis Savard as Director of Information Technology, Digitization, Innovation and Special Projects, Jordan Suffel as Supervisor of Planning, Marie-Josée Lambert as Manager of Human Resources, Love S. Babajide as Manager of Labour and Employee Relations Programs, and Farhana Meghji as Equity, Belonging and Culture Specialist.

The updated organizational structure, outlined in a newly released chart, includes 11 senior positions under the CAO and Deputy CAO. These roles span departments such as finance, human services, and legal services. One additional senior role-General Manager of Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture-remains to be filled.

By consolidating roles and streamlining reporting lines, the City aims to achieve operational efficiencies without adding to the taxpayer burden. “Through strategic restructuring and dual portfolio responsibilities, we’ve strengthened our organizational capacity while maintaining fiscal responsibility,” said Mills. “We are committed to building on Cornwall’s strengths while positioning the organization for future growth and excellence.”

The City of Cornwall confirmed that the senior leadership restructuring did not result in any layoffs.