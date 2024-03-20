Stirring Up Support for Beyond 21 at Chili Cook-Off

Cornwall, Ontario – The annual Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser for Beyond 21 turned up the heat at Lola’s Pub and Grub in Cornwall, as community members gathered to support adults with developmental disabilities. The event, now in its eighth year, has become a cherished tradition, raising a sizzling $1590 on March 9 for adults with developmental disabilities.

The event was a flavorful success, showcasing ten tantalizing chili recipes. Rory Brennan clinched the coveted grand prize, with Jim Beaudette’s recipe coming in a close second. Shannon Savard, Vice-Chair at Beyond 21, shared her enthusiasm, “My favourite part is the people who come out and support us. It’s becoming a tradition. We always have a huge onslaught of chilis, with 8 out of 10 submissions returning.”

Rick Shaver, SN Publisher and one of the three judges, said, “This is such a fun community event put on by Beyond 21. Their vision is to create a world where adults with developmental disabilities are heard, understood, and supported by society. Their mission is to empower these adults by helping them identify their dreams and providing the skills and connections they need to achieve them. Events like this make for a better community.”

This year’s fundraiser was further boosted by the donation of NHL hockey game tickets contributing to the total funds raised. In addition, Dynamic Closures sponsored this year’s prizes.