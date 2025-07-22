Stitch-in-time in North Glengarry

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Dunvegan Pioneer Museum hosted local quilt guilds, individual stitchers, kilt makers, Bunka embroidery and felting crafters to demonstrate the many directions of needle work, evidence of which can be found as far back as 3400 BC. Stitch-in-Time originally focused only on quilting but has expanded to include the many other textile arts with focused speakers and demonstrations.

Initially, quilting was a necessity for warm bedding and clothing, stitching together pieces of material to form layers and became popular when Crusaders returned from their adventures wearing Turkish quilts for warmth & protection. Beginning in the seventeenth century, across Europe and America, quilting expanded to patchwork and appliqué techniques where quilts told a story, identified cultures and documented history.

A perfect modern-day example of a cultural quilt is the Quilt of Belonging, a project initiated in Williamstown in 1995 by Esther Bryan. Esther believed each person from each culture has values & experiences that form our world today. The Quilt of Belonging reflects the work of volunteer quilters across Canada whose ideas & heritage are reflected in 36-metre-long project that portrays a message of inclusion and the rich fabric of diversity.

Today, quilting remains as a popular hobby and artistic expression with bold colours and digital designs. While some projects are machine quilted, making them slightly more affordable, others are still stitched together piece by piece, taking the shape of larger forms and patterns, which are then stitched together to serve as beloved home décor. All the quilters at the Stitch-in-Time said it was a very relaxing hobby. Kathleen Rankin said she enjoys hand-stitching each tiny piece to eventually make a whole blanket or wall hanging. The incredibly detailed quilts on display at the Dunvegan Pioneer Museum were true pieces of art and labours of love.

Other participants were demonstrating Bunka Embroidery at the Stitch-in-Time. This craft is also known as Japanese Punch Embroidery and doesn’t require knots to create the image. Carol Bangs was demonstrating Bunka Embroidery which uses a punch needle and specialized thread to create works of art that appear like paintings, but are textile. The transfer from one colour to another is as smooth as water colours. Japanese Punch Embroidery began in the early twentieth century and those interested can learn from local artisan Margaret Allen who teaches the art of Bunka Embroidery in Vankleek Hill. Carol Bangs said kits can be purchased with the outline of the image to be recreated in thread, and all the colours needed to complete the project are included with the kit.

Tony and Julie Ricard from Marshall Bespoke Kilts were also at the Stitch-in-Time, with Julie speaking to attendees about wearing & caring for kilts, and the craft of custom kilt-making. From Highland Dancers to someone who wants to invest in a kilt to represent a family heritage, each kilt is custom fitted with the Ricards helping to choose a tartan the suits the individual or helping to match the branch of a family tartan. Julie displayed the different types of pleats that can be sewn into a kilt and discussed the best method of keeping the kilt between wearing to maintain its best appearance. Trained in Scotland, Julie creates hand-sewn kilts and makes repairs for those already with a kilt. Julie and Tony attend highland festivals and events where attendees are keen to find a beautifully made kilt that fits correctly.

The Twisted Guild of Glengarry also put on a demonstration of ‘waulking’ the cloth at Stitch-in-Time in Dunvegan. Woolen cloth remains a very valuable textile with insulating properties that keep you warm in winter and cooler in summer. Wool can also absorb up to 60 per cent of moisture, helping to keep the wearer dry. When woolen cloth comes off a loom, the weave is loose, stiff and rough to feel. Originally, the woven wool was soaked in household ammonia (stale urine) to clean the textile, soften the cloth, and help colours to adhere better. This cloth material was then twisted and thumped on a firm surface by a group of ladies’ hands to help shrink and fold the cloth, tightening the weave.

In a world when those living in the Scottish Highlands didn’t have access to machines, this process used ‘women-power’ to prepare the cloth for being sewn into clothing or blankets. This process was very social and those gathered to ‘waulk’ the cloth sang songs to help maintain the rhythm of the heavy work. Julie Desrosiers led the members of the Twisted Guild of Glengarry in Gaelic song. Julie had been a member of the Celtic Choir of Ottawa and learned to sing Celtic songs of different regions, even competing with the group that received many accolades. Julie Desrosiers loves the opportunity to be part of the Twisted Guild of Glengarry, maintaining the heritage and regional importance of local communities.

Preserving the crafts of textile preparation and making materials into clothing, bedding and home décor is so important to maintaining our heritage and celebrating the creative skill that goes into sewing & quilt making. Other heritage crafts will be the focus through the summer at the Glengarry Pioneer Museum, including Needle Felting, Spoon Carving and Rug Hooking. Visit www.glengarrypioneermuseum.ca for complete details on upcoming events.