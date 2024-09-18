Stolen truck

By Richard Mahoney
Stolen truck
Noah King, 31, of Akwesasne, was charged Sept. 17 by the Cornwall Police Service with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and six counts of driving while prohibited. July 28, police responded to a complaint in the area of Water Street, where the man allegedly had stolen a truck and drove it in a dangerous manner. It is also alleged the man was bound by several prohibitions stemming from previous driving infractions. The accused was later taken into custody by members of the Canada Border Services Agency and subsequently turned over to the CPS.

Four shoplifting charges

Brianna Malcomnson, 28, of Cornwall, was charged by Cornwall Police Service Sept. 17 with four counts of theft under $5,000, as well as failing to attend court and failing to comply with an appearance notice. It is alleged that July 14, September 7, 9 and 13 she shoplifted at a Ninth Street West business.

