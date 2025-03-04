Stolen vehicle strikes cruiser

A man has been arrested after a stolen vehicle collided with an Ontario Provincial Police cruiser on Highway 401 in South Glengarry.

March 4, at approximately 10 a.m., officers from SD&G were alerted to a stolen vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 401 from the Toronto area. A short time later officers attempted to stop the vehicle on Highway 401 near Fraser Road, South Glengarry Township. The suspect avoided a spike belt deployed by officers and subsequently struck a stationary police vehicle before entering the ditch.