Stolen vehicle strikes cruiser

A man has been arrested after a stolen vehicle collided with an Ontario Provincial Police cruiser on Highway 401 in South Glengarry.
March 4, at approximately 10 a.m., officers from SD&G were alerted to a stolen vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 401 from the Toronto area. A short time later officers attempted to stop the vehicle on Highway 401 near Fraser Road, South Glengarry Township. The suspect avoided a spike belt deployed by officers and subsequently struck a stationary police vehicle before entering the ditch.
The lone occupant of the stolen vehicle remains in police custody after being released from the hospital. Two officers were also transported to the hospital for assessment.
An OPP Reconstructionist is currently on scene assisting with the investigation. Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 remained closed and traffic is being diverted off the highway at Summerstown Road/County Road 27.