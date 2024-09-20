Stolen vehicles recovered

Stormont, Dundas Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers recovered two stolen vehicles in Alexandria and South Glengarry September 15 and 16.

September 16 officers located a stolen vehicle on Sandfield Avenue. It had been taken in the Greater Toronto Area.

Tia Colborne, 21, of Cornwall, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

September 15, police recovered a stolen vehicle on Highway 401 in South Glengarry when a cruiser’s Automated Licence Plate Recognition system detected a stolen vehicle travelling eastbound. The car had been reported stolen from the Temiscouata sur le Lac, Quebec area.

Marie-Josée Fortin-Pichette,36, from Thetford Mines, and Gerald St-Amand, 76, from Sorel Tracy, were charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Fortin-Pichette was also charged with driving while impaired by drugs.