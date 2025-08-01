Stormont Yacht Club Youth Sail School

Seaway News

The Stormont Yacht Club (SYC) is in full swing with its’ 2025 Youth Sail School! SYC offered a youth sailing program for children and youth ages 9 -15, during the weeks of July 14 – July 18, and July 21 – July 25. SYC’s Youth Sail Program is based on Sail Canada’s ICANSail, CANSail and new for 2025 – CANSail 2. The program is taught by SYC volunteer instructors who are club members and “Sail Canada” trained and certified.

CANSail programs are progressional, and focus on introducing and developing sailing skills in a safe, fun, and active learning environment with lots of time spent in boats and on the water. The program provides beginner to intermediate level sailing instruction, assessments of learning, and certification, with the goal of fostering strong fundamental skills and lifelong participation in the sport. Participants are taught the basics of seamanship – wind direction, points of sail, sheet, steering, maneuvering, and sailing sportsmanship.

Participants were taught how to safely handle small sailboats in light to medium strength winds using SYC’s fleet of young adult and kid-friendly sailing dinghies. Our fleet includes Optimists, Lasers and Cl-16s.

For more information contact: syc.youthcoordinator@gmail.com