Stormont Yacht Club Youth Sail School

August 1, 2025 at 18 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Stormont Yacht Club Youth Sail School
20 children and youth participating in week 1 the Stormont Yacht Club's - Youth Sail School Programs. The first week finished off with a regatta! (Photo : submitted photo)

Seaway News

The Stormont Yacht Club (SYC) is in full swing with its’ 2025 Youth Sail School! SYC offered a youth sailing program for children and youth ages 9 -15, during the weeks of July 14 – July 18, and July 21 – July 25. SYC’s Youth Sail Program is based on Sail Canada’s ICANSail, CANSail and new for 2025 – CANSail 2. The program is taught by SYC volunteer instructors who are club members and “Sail Canada” trained and certified.

CANSail programs are progressional, and focus on introducing and developing sailing skills in a safe, fun, and active learning environment with lots of time spent in boats and on the water. The program provides beginner to intermediate level sailing instruction, assessments of learning, and certification, with the goal of fostering strong fundamental skills and lifelong participation in the sport. Participants are taught the basics of seamanship – wind direction, points of sail, sheet, steering, maneuvering, and sailing sportsmanship.

Participants were taught how to safely handle small sailboats in light to medium strength winds using SYC’s fleet of young adult and kid-friendly sailing dinghies. Our fleet includes Optimists, Lasers and Cl-16s.

For more information contact: syc.youthcoordinator@gmail.com

Share this article

Suggested articles

Local News

Letters press Quinn to support new school

The Comité 73 of l'ÉSC La Citadelle is launching a letter-writing campaign today to encourage the MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry,…

Land purchase funding for new Cornwall high school
Local News

Land purchase funding for new Cornwall high school

The Upper Canada District School Board has received $11.9 million from the Ontario Ministry of Education to acquire land for the construction…

Char-Lan Recreation Centre to get major overhaul
Local News

Char-Lan Recreation Centre to get major overhaul

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER