Strikers feel financial strain as impasse continues

About a dozen striking postal workers gathered on the sidewalk in front of the Post Office on Second Street West December 3, braving a wet, wintry day, holding signs, marching, and sipping hot coffee, and demanding better wages, improved working conditions, and job security.

Christopher Valade, a letter carrier and Grievance Officer for Canadian Union of Postal Workers Local 5225, expressed the workers’ determination. “We’re just out here trying to support our union in the fight for better wages, but also for health and safety issues that we’ve encountered,” Valade said.

Despite efforts to maintain morale, the financial strain of the strike is evident. “Financially, yes, there is a burden on most of us,” Valade noted. “Some of us work part-time jobs now just to try and accommodate it.”

Valade also emphasized Canada Post’s essential role in the country, particularly in remote regions. “We are primarily funded by the sales of our services, not by taxpayer money. We’re essential, especially for the northern parts of Canada.”

Negotiations between CUPW and Canada Post have shown limited progress.

CUPW members, who walked off the job November 15, are demanding wage increases to match inflation, 24% over four years, while Canada Post has offered 11.5% over the same period.