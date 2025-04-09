Strong mayor powers proposed for Cornwall, North Glengarry

Cornwall and North Glengarry mayors may soon be given “strong mayor” powers to fast-track construction of homes and infrastructure.

The Ontario government is proposing to expand strong mayor powers to the heads of council in 169 additional municipalities effective May 1.

“This significant expansion reflects Ontario’s commitment to streamline local governance and help ensure municipalities have the tools they need to reduce obstacles that can stand in the way of new housing and infrastructure development. The powers would allow heads of council of single- and lower-tier municipalities with councils of six members or more to support shared provincial-municipal priorities, such as encouraging the approval of new housing and constructing and maintaining infrastructure to support housing, including roads and transit,” says the province.

Ontario’s strong mayor powers, initially introduced for Toronto and Ottawa in 2022, have been gradually rolled out across the province. The province currently has 47 municipalities with these enhanced powers, which have helped to cut red tape and accelerate the delivery of key priorities in their communities.

Strong mayor powers and duties include: