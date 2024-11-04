Students Pie Teachers at Fall Frenzy

November 4, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 33 min on October 31, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Student Sarah Crowl grins triumphantly after giving Ms. Parks a pie to the face at St. Matthew's Fall Frenzy. (Photo : submitted photo)

St. Matthew Catholic Secondary School’s first annual Fall Frenzy delivered a day of laughter, creativity, and school spirit. Organized by Ms. Parks and her leadership class, the event was a delightful celebration of the fall season, complete with activities that kept students engaged from start to finish.

The day began with a pumpkin decorating contest, where students showcased their artistic skills with festive designs. At lunchtime, the leadership class hosted a BBQ, serving up hot dogs and treats that added a delicious touch to the festivities.

The excitement continued with a competitive door decorating contest, filling the school halls with spooky and creative displays, followed by a round of Halloween BINGO that had participants eagerly competing for prizes. A crowd favorite was the “Pie-A-Teacher” raffle, which gave lucky students the chance to throw a pie at their favorite teachers, generating plenty of laughs and unforgettable memories.

“It was a day to remember, celebrating the fall season with fun and fellowship!” said Ms. Parks, who praised the leadership class for their hard work in bringing the event to life.

