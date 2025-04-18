Students take a stand for a new La Citadelle

L’École secondaire catholique La Citadelle Student Government has announced the creation of Comité 73, a student committee determined to demand the construction of a new school for Cornwall’s francophone students. Comprised of committed student leaders, the committee takes its name from the school’s founding year, 1973, and embodies pride, resilience and a commitment to educational justice.

“Comité 73 denounces the persistent underfunding of French-language schools, in particular ÉSC La Citadelle, whose current building – built in 1948 – no longer meets the pedagogical, cultural and technological needs of today’s students. While several construction projects have been approved elsewhere in the province, the lack of investment in La Citadelle is an unacceptable inequity, and potentially contrary to Section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which guarantees educational equality for Francophones in minority communities,” the group says.

“We are making a clear appeal: it’s time our students have the right to modern, equitable facilities that are representative of their Francophone identity,” declared Jacob Pilon, Prime minister of Student Government and President of Comité 73.

“Over the coming weeks, Comité 73 will undertake a series of political and civic actions. All will be carried out with respect, determination and a spirit of collaboration. The Committee invites the school community, parents, former patriotes and allies of the Francophonie to join their movement for a dignified and equitable school future,” reads a press release.

Asked by Seaway News for details on what type of action was planned, Pilon replied, “I can confirm that we are beginning an awareness campaign on social media, which aims to inform the community about the situation at ÉSC La Citadelle and to encourage constructive dialogue. That said, all actions that respect the principles of collaboration, respect, and civility are being considered. Comité 73 remains open to various avenues to make the voices of students and the Francophone community heard, while working in partnership with relevant stakeholders.”

Le Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien has been lobbying the province for funds to replace the school, that was established in 1973 in the former École Saint-Laurent.

The Upper Canada District School Board recently was awarded $11.9 million from the province to acquire land on Nick Kaneb Drive as the future site of a new $51 million high school.