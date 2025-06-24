Stuff the Bus Fills Food Shelves

JASON SETNYK

The annual Stuff the Bus Food Drive was a smashing success, collecting 3,253 pounds of food and $5,405 in donations to support local families in need.

Held on Saturday and hosted by 104.5 Fresh Radio and BOOM 101.9 in partnership with Baxtrom’s Your Independent Grocer, Cornwall Transit, and the Agape Centre, the event brought together volunteers, community members, and donors for a day of giving.

Christine Merkley, a long-time Agape Centre volunteer, spent the day collecting and sorting donations for the food bank. “I love the people of our community and giving back,” she said.

Merkley noted the growing need in the community and how events like Stuff the Bus are making a meaningful difference. “There’s more and more people coming to the food bank now than before,” she said. “Times are tough-groceries are more expensive, rents are higher. People need help, and we try to supply it.”

Many bags of non-perishable food items were collected. “People have been very receptive,” Merkley added. “It really helps us out.”

The Agape Centre extend their gratitude to the volunteers and community members who helped make the campaign such a success.