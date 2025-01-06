Stuff the Stocking Brings Joy to Kids

On December 20, 2024, the Agapè Centre welcomed 105 children to its 5th annual “Stuff the Stocking” event, an initiative designed to bring holiday joy to families supported by the Centre’s programs. The event featured festive activities, including Christmas music by Jukebox Pete, gingerbread cookies, stockings filled with toys and candies, and an opportunity to meet and take a photo with Santa Claus.

“Santa was the highlight of the evening for the children who had the chance to share their Christmas wish lists and promises of cookies and milk on Christmas Eve,” said Lisa Duprau, Executive Director of the Agapè Centre.

In addition to the treats and gifts, children received warm hats and mittens to help them through the winter months. Duprau highlighted how the event embodies the spirit of giving: “This is about more than just stockings; it’s about creating joyful memories and ensuring every child feels special during the holiday season.”

Initiated in 2020 as a drive-through experience during the pandemic, “Stuff the Stocking” has grown into a cherished community tradition. Local groups have played a crucial role through fundraising efforts and donations to make the event possible.

The Agapè Centre continues to provide vital services to families in need year-round, and events like “Stuff the Stocking” showcase the impact of community generosity.