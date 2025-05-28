Successful Keller Williams Red Day

May 28, 2025 at 16 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Successful Keller Williams Red Day
Ted Langstaff, Jo Ann Langstaff, and Christal Bowen deliver food donations to the Agape Centre, where they were received by Executive Director Lisa Duprau. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

A total of 635 lbs of non-perishable food was collected during Keller Williams Integrity Realty’s annual Red Day event on May 9, supporting the Agape Centre’s Community Market.

The initiative, part of the brokerage’s “Giving Where We Live” philosophy, saw volunteers drop off empty grocery bags across Parkway Estates and return to collect them filled just days later.

“I want to thank all my Parkway Estates neighbours for your great support and generosity,” said Jo Ann Langstaff of Keller Williams Integrity Realty. “We all have to do our part, and we can’t wait to do it again next year.”

Langstaff, along with volutneers, helped gather donations on behalf of the Red Day campaign, which was founded in 2009 to honour former Keller Williams CEO Mo Anderson.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed and supported this amazing initiative,” the Agape Centre posted, calling the campaign a “huge success.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

CPS recognizes retirees and honours outstanding service
Local News

CPS recognizes retirees and honours outstanding service

JASON SETNYK