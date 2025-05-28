Successful Keller Williams Red Day

JASON SETNYK

A total of 635 lbs of non-perishable food was collected during Keller Williams Integrity Realty’s annual Red Day event on May 9, supporting the Agape Centre’s Community Market.

The initiative, part of the brokerage’s “Giving Where We Live” philosophy, saw volunteers drop off empty grocery bags across Parkway Estates and return to collect them filled just days later.

“I want to thank all my Parkway Estates neighbours for your great support and generosity,” said Jo Ann Langstaff of Keller Williams Integrity Realty. “We all have to do our part, and we can’t wait to do it again next year.”

Langstaff, along with volutneers, helped gather donations on behalf of the Red Day campaign, which was founded in 2009 to honour former Keller Williams CEO Mo Anderson.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed and supported this amazing initiative,” the Agape Centre posted, calling the campaign a “huge success.”