Summer Company Showcases Youth Entrepreneurs

JASON SETNYK

Eight young entrepreneurs from across Cornwall and SDG are gaining valuable hands-on experience this summer, thanks to the 2025 Summer Company program administered by the Cornwall SDG Business Enterprise Centre.

The Meet the Entrepreneurs event held on July 10 at the Benson Centre gave the public a chance to learn about the innovative businesses being run by local students, each supported by $3,000 in provincial funding and mentorship from local business leaders.

“This has been our largest intake yet,” said Ana Porporo, Programs Administrator at the Cornwall SDG Business Enterprise Centre. “We had 40 applications, and from those, 20 students submitted detailed business plans. After careful review, we selected 10 for the program, and eight were here today showcasing their work.”

Business Advisor Mireille Lemire attributes the surge in applications to proactive outreach efforts. “We visited local schools, including St. Lawrence College, to promote the program and talk to students directly,” she explained. “What makes a successful application isn’t just a good idea – we look at how much effort and thought students put into their plans, how engaged they are from the start. That shines through during the selection process.”

Among the entrepreneurs featured was Muminah Hafizi, a business accounting student at St. Lawrence College and the founder of Pop of Joy. Her company creates customized balloon arrangements for birthdays, graduations, weddings, and other celebrations.

“I wanted to experience entrepreneurship before I graduate,” said Hafizi. “This is exactly what I was hoping for – to see my ideas come to life and feel what it’s like to run a business.”

Also participating was Hudson Gibbs, a Holy Trinity student and founder of Power Shot Academy (PSA). His hockey training business is designed to help young players improve their shots and overall skills.

“I struggled with my shot when I was younger, and it took a lot of work to improve,” said Gibbs. “I wanted to make it easier for other kids to learn. That’s why I started PSA – to give them the opportunity and a better path.”

Gibbs, who plays AAA and will skate with the Seaway Valley Rapids U16 this season, works with players aged 5 to 16. “So far, the feedback has been great. Kids are trying the setup I have here, and they seem really excited about it,” he said.

This year’s Summer Company cohort also includes: Carshine by Aditya Kadyan, DVWN by Daksh Sahu, Glass by Jules by Julia Butlin, Normal is Boring by Milo Hatton, Sparkle and Shine by Nicholas Mondoux, and Greener Acres Lawn Care by William Beaumont.

“Summer Company gives young people a chance to roll up their sleeves and really experience what it’s like to run a business,” said Lemire. “Through the program, we hope to help shape the future of entrepreneurship in our community.”

The Summer Company initiative is funded by the Government of Ontario and managed locally by Cornwall Economic Development through the Cornwall SDG Business Enterprise Centre.

“Opportunities like these empower young people and give them the confidence to take risks and learn,” said Porporo. “Whether they continue their business or not, they walk away with skills that will benefit them for life.”