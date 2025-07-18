Summer Craft Fair Offers Variety

JASON SETNYK

More than 30 local vendors gathered at the Royal Canadian Legion on Saturday, July 5, for a Summer Craft Fair celebrating handmade goods and community connection. The afternoon event featured cozy knits, resin art, jewelry, apothecary items, French farmhouse décor, and more.

Visitors enjoyed live music provided by O’Neil Studios, which also had a vendor booth. There was also face painting, door prizes, and free admission. The event encouraged residents to shop local while supporting a good cause-a donation raffle raised funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cornwall and District.

Among the vendors was Manon Fiset, owner of Les trésors de Manouche. “Everything I make is farmhouse, country, and French style-table runners, placemats, Mason jar and bowl covers, aprons, and bread bags,” she explained. Her most popular items? “Definitely the aprons. Everyone loves vintage now-old is new.”

Fiset crafts her pieces using vintage-style fabrics and her mother’s sewing machine. “She taught me how to sew,” Fiset shared. “It’s a family legacy.”