Summer Goalie Sessions at Benson Centre

JASON SETNYK

This summer, elite goaltending coach Adam Russo brought his renowned ActionReaction Goaltending (ARG) program back to the Benson Centre in Cornwall, offering a fresh opportunity for young goaltenders to hone their craft under professional guidance.

Russo, who launched ARG in 2009 after a two-decade career as a pro goalie in North America and Europe, said he’s thrilled to continue training in Cornwall, a region he’s worked in for over a decade. “We’ve had this program going for 16 years now, and I’ve been coaching since I was 16-so more than 25 years total,” Russo explained. “We’ve been active in Cornwall for over 12 years, and I try to come back as much as I can even though I’ve recently relocated to Alberta.”

At the Benson Centre, ARG ran three weekly development streams: a Learn-to-Be-a-Goalie fundamentals course, a maintenance program for ages 9-14, and an elite details program tailored to AA, AAA, and NCAA-level goalies. “We’ve trained goalies across Eastern Ontario-from Morrisburg to North Dundas-and with programs like the Cornwall Girls Hockey Association,” Russo said.

Russo’s career has included stops with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in the QMJHL-where he won the Jacques Plante Trophy and was named CHL Goaltender of the Year-as well as NHL camps with Montreal and Anaheim, and international play with Team Italy in four IIHF World Championships.

On-ice sessions this summer were complemented by cognitive and mental training, with off-ice fitness programming led by Liam Lascelle, a former junior and NCAA goalie who now coaches alongside Richard Gauthier. “Liam and Richard are the main guys running ARG in Cornwall while I’m away,” Russo added.

For more information or to register for future sessions, visit www.argoaltending.com, email adam@argoaltending.com, or call 873-688-7179.