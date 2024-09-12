Summer Reading Club Surpasses 6000 Books

The Cornwall Public Library wrapped up its 2024 Summer Reading Club with a ceremony on August 30th. This year’s theme, “The Little Olympic Games,” featured Olympic-themed programs and activities that engaged children throughout the summer. The event concluded with a fun day in theprogramming room, where prize winners were announced.

The Summer Reading Club saw an impressive turnout, with over 400 children participating. “We had well over 6,000 ballots turned in for books read,” said Pierre Dufour, Communications and Programs Manager at the Cornwall Public Library. “The kids absolutely loved it. We had great success and turnout.”

Winners of this year’s reading club prizes included Leo T., age 4, who won a LeapFrog LeapPad, Jade M., age 6, who took home a robot toy, and Amélie A., age 10, who won a Furby toy. In addition, Tania H. was awarded a $100 gift card as a parent prize. “Seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces and the parents being happy about their accomplishments…this is the culmination of the entire summer,” Dufour added.

A notable feature of the program was the continued partnership with Cornwall Transit and the Rotary Club of Cornwall. Cornwall Transit offered free rides to the library for participants, which significantly boosted attendance. “They get a card and then get on the bus to come to the library. We think it’s perfect for both parties, and it’s a great partnership,” said Jean Marcil, Division Manager of Cornwall Transit.

The Rotary Club of Cornwall also provided financial support for educational prizes and gift cards. Lee Cassidy, Chair of the Rotary Club Literacy Committee, emphasized the importance of the program, stating, “We have been sponsoring the Summer Ride to Read program for a number of years andare very happy to do so, as literacy is one of our pillars at Rotary.”

The program was a resounding success, with children and parents celebrating a summer full of reading and learning. “Our main reason to be here is to encourage literacy,” Dufour concluded, highlighting the library’s commitment to fostering a love of reading in the community.