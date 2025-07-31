Summer Tours at SDG Historic Jail

JASON SETNYK

The SDG Historic Jail continues to welcome curious visitors for a summer of guided tours. Operating Wednesdays to Sundays until August 24, the tours begin on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and explore Cornwall’s former jail, which operated from 1833 to 2002.

“The Historic SDG Jail is filled with history and the tours offer a unique way to get a first-hand look at this unique facility,” said Cory Hagen, Tourism Coordinator with SDG Tourism.

Guests will see the courthouse, cell blocks, surveillance room, gallows, and even a surprising relic. “There is cheese on the ceiling that is at least from 2002,” said Adrianna Bertrand, a tourism ambassador. “It’s quite a different experience, and people get a real kick out of it.”

Bertrand, a University of Ottawa graduate starting her master’s in military history at Concordia, noted that although the tours are well attended, many locals have yet to visit. “We’re hoping to change that. It’s a hidden gem and such a big part of Cornwall’s history.”

Tours cost $12 for adults, with family rates available. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.