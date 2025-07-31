Summer Tours at SDG Historic Jail

July 31, 2025 at 14 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Summer Tours at SDG Historic Jail
Adrianna Bertrand welcomes visitors inside the historic SDG Jail. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

The SDG Historic Jail continues to welcome curious visitors for a summer of guided tours. Operating Wednesdays to Sundays until August 24, the tours begin on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and explore Cornwall’s former jail, which operated from 1833 to 2002.

“The Historic SDG Jail is filled with history and the tours offer a unique way to get a first-hand look at this unique facility,” said Cory Hagen, Tourism Coordinator with SDG Tourism.

Guests will see the courthouse, cell blocks, surveillance room, gallows, and even a surprising relic. “There is cheese on the ceiling that is at least from 2002,” said Adrianna Bertrand, a tourism ambassador. “It’s quite a different experience, and people get a real kick out of it.”

Bertrand, a University of Ottawa graduate starting her master’s in military history at Concordia, noted that although the tours are well attended, many locals have yet to visit. “We’re hoping to change that. It’s a hidden gem and such a big part of Cornwall’s history.”

Tours cost $12 for adults, with family rates available. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Music fills the Bishop’s House this summer
Living

Music fills the Bishop’s House this summer

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER
Rob McIntosh store launches Canada House
Local News

Rob McIntosh store launches Canada House

KIM BURTON SCHRAM  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER
Tapping the first crop of the year
Local News

Tapping the first crop of the year

Despite the huge dump of snow recently, signs of Spring are beginning to show. The birds are chirping more, the ponies are starting to shed their winter coats (always a…