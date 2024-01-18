Summer Work with the RRCA Offers Valuable Experience to Students and Recent Graduates

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) is accepting applications for a variety of seasonal and part-time employment opportunities to support its programs and services throughout Cornwall and the surrounding SDG area. The RRCA is currently looking to fill 14 positions to support environmental stewardship and outreach, Conservation Area services, and more.

“Our current employment opportunities are great for students and recent graduates,” says Josianne Sabourin, RRCA’s Administrative Assistant. “From aiding in environmental stewardship programs an monitoring to administration and customer service, our seasonal staff get d to experience various facets of environmental occupations and services, gaining valuable experience they can take with them into future careers.”

The RRCA’s team of engineers, planners, communicators, biologists, technicians, and field operations staff look forward to welcoming those who join their team in the spring. Thanks to federal, provincial, and other funding, the RRCA can recruit seasonal talent to support the busy field work and Conservation Area seasons.

“If you want to see what it’s like to work at a conservation authority, and to improve the local environment, this is your chance!” adds Sabourin.

The RRCA also regularly hosts interns and co-op students throughout the year.

The seasonal employment application deadline is February 2, 2024. Find out more by visiting the RRCA’s website at rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3811 or info@rrca.on.ca.