Support for CMHA Served Hot

May 23, 2025 at 16 h 00 min
Angele D'Alessio, Joanne Ledoux-Moshonas, Angele Stang, Alexandre Paradis, and Connie Steel welcome guests to the 6th Annual CMHA Fundraiser. (Photo : (Photo: Jason Setnyk))

JASON SETNYK

The 6th Annual Au Vieux Duluth Dinner Fundraiser in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Champlain East drew hundreds of community members on May 14, 2025, to raise funds and awareness for local mental health initiatives.

Held at Au Vieux Duluth on Brookdale Avenue, the all-day event featured three meal options for a minimum $25 donation, with proceeds supporting CMHA programs like Mood Walks and Living Life to the Full. Attendees also enjoyed a live DJ, 360° photo booth, tattoos from Peace Machine Tattoo, mental health apparel from Thread Forward, and multiple fundraising activities, including raffles and auctions.

“Today is the sixth annual dinner fundraiser in support of mental health,” said Angele D’Alessio, Mental Health Promoter with CMHA Champlain East. “We’ve been doing this since 2015, and it keeps growing each year. Last year we served over 700 people and raised more than $72,000. We’re hoping to meet or beat that total this year.”

A highlight of the evening was the high-energy “Rock the Lot” Zumba session led by Christal Bowen of Zumba Cornwall-Zumba with Christal.

“Tonight, we rocked the lot for mental health – and it was unforgettable!” said Bowen. “We raise funds and awareness. Brookdale was honking with pride, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

The total amount raised will be announced in the coming days.

