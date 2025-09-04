Suspect Arrested in TD Bank Robbery

Suspect Arrested in TD Bank Robbery
TD Bank on Ninth Street East. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

A 45-year-old man has been arrested following a robbery at the TD Bank located at 61 Ninth St E on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

Cornwall Police Service (CPS) officers responded swiftly around 5 p.m. to reports of a robbery in progress at the shopping plaza near Pitt and Ninth Streets. Police say the suspect entered the bank, aggressively demanded money from a teller, and fled the scene with stolen currency.

CPS patrol officers and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division launched an immediate investigation. Witnesses were interviewed on-site, and the suspect was located and arrested nearby within minutes.

The man, whose name was not released, was charged with theft under $5,000, criminal harassment (threatening conduct), causing a disturbance, and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace. He was held for a bail hearing.

Police confirmed that the suspect was in possession of the stolen money at the time of his arrest.

Big Ben Vandalism: On September 3, Big Ben Ski Centre reported vandalism involving a group of youths on bicycles. A window was smashed, and images were shared on social media.

Early Morning Break-In: Total Cyclery & Sports at 100 Pitt Street reported a 2:49 a.m. smash-and-grab on September 3, with screen shots of surveillance footage shared on social media.

