Sweet Support for Make-A-Wish

BeaverTails brought their iconic Canadian treats to the FreshCo Cornwall parking lot on July 5 and 6, serving up warm pastries with a purpose. The weekend pop-up fundraiser supported Make-A-Wish Canada, a charity that grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

For FreshCo Cornwall co-owner Jordan O’Brien, the cause is personal. She and her husband Chris adopted their daughter Sophie when she was just three days old. Now 10 years old, Sophie is blind due to bilateral retinoblastoma-a rare form of eye cancer linked to the RB1 gene. Despite the challenges, Jordan describes Sophie as active and fearless.

“Being blind hasn’t stopped our little girl from playing sports, swimming, dance classes, and playing musical instruments,” said O’Brien. “She has endured tough treatments to save her life.”

In January, the family received a wish from Make-A-Wish Canada to visit Disneyland. “The trip was nothing short of absolutely incredible with ear-to-ear smiles,” O’Brien shared. “Make-A-Wish pulled out all the stops to make this trip an incredible memory for our family to cherish.”

Motivated by their own experience and knowing other local families facing similar struggles, the O’Briens wanted to give back. “We wanted to spotlight Make-A-Wish by bringing the BeaverTails truck to FreshCo Cornwall, with proceeds from sales helping grant wishes to other children,” said O’Brien. “We are happy to have had so much community support.”

Mayor Justin Towndale stopped by to show his support-and enjoy a Bananarama BeaverTail topped with chocolate hazelnut spread and fresh banana slices. “It’s great to support a charity that helps out kids facing terminal illnesses,” said Towndale. “I’ve been buying BeaverTails for years, and I hope this weekend is very, very good for the charity.”