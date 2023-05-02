TACO LOVE: A CINCO DE MAYO TACO EXTRAVAGANZA COMES TO CORNWALL

May 2, 2023 — Changed at 13 h 30 min on May 2, 2023
Reading time: 3 min
Provided by The TASTE BUDS
Comment count:
TACO LOVE: A CINCO DE MAYO TACO EXTRAVAGANZA COMES TO CORNWALL
From L-R, Taste Buds: Matthew Girgis, Justine Viray-Levac & Patrick Larose (Photo : Submitted photo)

The TASTE BUDS, in partnership with Cornwall Tourism, are excited to announce TACO LOVE, a 10-day fiesta celebrating Cinco de Mayo and Cornwall’s vibrant culinary scene. From May 3rd to May 12th, taco enthusiasts are invited to embark on a flavourful journey as 7 of Cornwall’s top restaurants showcase their unique and mouth-watering taco creations.

The TACO LOVE event promises an unforgettable experience that will delight your taste buds and showcase the creativity of Cornwall’s culinary talents. Each participating restaurant has crafted a one-of-a-kind taco creation, ensuring an array of diverse and delectable options for everyone to enjoy. From savory to spicy and everything in between, there’s a taco for every palate.

The TASTE BUDS, a trio of local food lovers, have joined forces to bring this delicious event to life. They believe that there is no better way to unite the community than through the universal love of food, and TACO LOVE aims to do just that.

“This event is a unique opportunity to showcase the diverse culinary talents in our city, while also encouraging the community to come together in celebration of Cinco de Mayo,” said a representative from The TASTE BUDS.

To add to the excitement, the public is encouraged to vote for their favorite taco creation throughout the event. By visiting www.yourlocaltastebuds.ca, taco enthusiasts can check out the full lineup of scrumptious offerings and cast their vote for the ultimate TACO LOVE champion.

The 7 participating restaurants are:

  • Schnitzels European Flavours
  • EK Market
  • Carrots n’ Dates
  • King George Restaurant
  • Billy K’s
  • Shoeless Joes
  • Esca Gourmet Pizza + Bar

Don’t miss out on this tasty adventure! Gather your friends, family, and fellow taco aficionados, and join The TASTE BUDS for 10 days of incredible flavours, good times, and TACO LOVE.

For more information, including a full list of participating restaurants and their unique taco creations, visit www.yourlocaltastebuds.ca. Follow the fun by connecting with the TASTE BUDS on social media via @YourLocalTasteBuds.

About The TASTE BUDS:

The TASTE BUDS are a group of three friends and food enthusiasts who share a passion for Cornwall’s culinary scene. Their mission is to create fun, engaging, and delicious events that bring the community together to celebrate local talent and the joy of food. Connect with them at www.yourlocaltastebuds.ca or on social media for updates on upcoming events and adventures.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Mayor Towndale to speak at Cornwall Breakfast Connections
Local News

Mayor Towndale to speak at Cornwall Breakfast Connections

Mayor Justin Towndale will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Breakfast Connections event on May 17th. The popular networking…

City of Cornwall to open registration for 550 Ninth Street on May 3
Local News

City of Cornwall to open registration for 550 Ninth Street on May 3

The much-anticipated registration process for the affordable and attainable market rent units for 550…