Tails Wagging at Unleash Pet Fest

JASON SETNYK

Pitt Street was filled with wagging tails on June 7 as the third annual Unleash Pet Fest brought pet lovers together for a day of fun under the sun. The downtown event featured a vendor market, animal education show, chicken yoga, and the ever-popular Pet Parade and costume contest, this year themed “Summer Fun.”

“We have lots of new vendors that are pet-related,” said Beth Alexander, owner of Unleash Pet Photography and the event’s founder. “We have the pet pool party with a DJ. The pet parade has gotten bigger, and we have more participants, which is great.”

The Pet Parade kicked off at noon, followed by EcoFauna’s educational animal show, chicken yoga, food vendors, and a pet obstacle course.

“I just love seeing everybody wandering around enjoying an outdoor activity with their pets,” said Alexander. “Everybody can participate-and I just love watching them have a good time.”