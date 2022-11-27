Take a Veteran to Dinner 2022

On Sunday, October 23, 2022 the Cornwall edition of ‘Take a Veteran to Dinner’ took place at the Ramada Inn on Brookdale Ave.

‘Take a Veteran to Dinner’ is an event that originated in Orillia, Ontario and has spread to communities across Canada including Ottawa and Cornwall. This dinner evening is held as an opportunity to thank veterans in a small way for their military service to our country. Veterans of a number of conflicts were present including veterans of the Korean conflict and the Afghanistan mission as well as peace keeping missions in various parts of the world. Veterans from Cornwall and area as well as from Akwesasne were represented.

A feature of the evening is a guest speaker who presents a positive aspect for veterans to consider. This year’s guest speaker was Padre Rev. Maj (Ret’d) RMA ‘Sandy’ Scott MSM CD who spoke about his experience with PTSD and the support he receives from his dog, Mandy (Canadian Veterans Service Dog Unit).

The first Cornwall ‘Take a Veteran to Dinner’ was held in 2018, the third event was held this year and it is hoped that this event can take place annually in years to come.

The Take a Veteran to Dinner guests are hosted through donations and sponsorships from various individuals, businesses and community organizations.