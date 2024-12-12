Talking Trash at City Council Meeting

At the December 10, 2024, Cornwall City Hall meeting, By-law 2024-111—addressing waste management—was passed after a discussion started by Councilor Sarah Good. The by-law introduces several updates aimed at improving waste diversion and collection processes, including the enforcement of clear garbage bags and the expansion of organic waste collection.

Councilor Good raised questions about the 10% rule for allowable non-collectible materials in garbage and how it would be enforced. She emphasized the importance of clarity, saying, “I think using a rule of thumb is not what we should be using.” Staff clarified that the rule is a guideline to avoid disputes but assured that minor infractions would not lead to waste being left at the curb.

Other key topics included the allowance for additional compostable waste during peak periods, such as holidays, and fee structures for landfill usage. Staff confirmed that overflow organic waste could be placed in labeled compostable bags next to the provided bins, while larger bins were available for purchase.

Councilor Elaine MacDonald inquired about the disposal of chip bags and similar materials. Staff explained these items are not recyclable through current programs but noted a potential revisit in the future.

Council also discussed the public education strategy for the January 1, 2025, launch of the new waste collection rules. “It’s going to be a trial-and-error period,” Councilor Claude McIntosh remarked, acknowledging the challenges of the transition.

To further help with education, the City of Cornwall shared a series of educational memes on social media to help residents better understand the updated waste management policies.

One of the memes focused on items prohibited in green bins, including roadkill, construction materials, biohazard waste, recyclables like glass and Styrofoam, and hazardous items such as batteries and paint cleaning products. It also clarified that organic waste like hair, fur, and feathers are not accepted.

The approval of By-law 2024-111 marks the next step in Cornwall’s efforts to modernize its waste management practices. The new guidelines are set to roll out in January 2025.