March 5, 2025 — Changed at 9 h 27 min on March 4, 2025
By Jason Setnyk
Tamil Heritage Festival showcases cultural performances
A musician showcases her talent on the veena, a classical Indian string instrument, during the Tamil Heritage Festival in Cornwall. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Tamil Community’s Annual Tamil Heritage Festival brought together nearly 400 attendees February 22, at Nativity Hall, celebrating Tamil culture through music, dance, and storytelling.

The festival featured an array of performances, including the traditional folk storytelling song Villu-Paattu and the classical Bharathanatyam dance.

Event cocoordinator Vamini Mohanathas highlighted the significance of the gathering, noting the strong support from both the local and broader Tamil communities.

“The Tamil Heritage Festival was a beautiful showcase of our culture, traditions, and community spirit,” Mohanathas said. “With around 400 attendees, including people from Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa, the overwhelming support made this rescheduled event an incredible success.” The festival was postponed a weekend due to 50 cm of snow.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also acknowledged the festival’s importance in a letter sent to organizers. “This event offers a wonderful opportunity to reflect upon the history, resilience, and strength of the Tamil community and to learn more about the richness and beauty of Tamil culture and traditions,” Trudeau wrote.

“We are beyond proud of the performers, volunteers, and every single person who helped bring this festival to life today,” Mohanathas added.

