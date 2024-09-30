Tank cost “jumps off the page”

September 30, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 05 min on September 24, 2024
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
South Glengarry is calling tenders on the construction of a water tower in Glen Walter while pursuing talks to try to bring water and sewage services from Cornwall to the community.

The estimate of $6.7 million for the water tank “jumped off the page,” remarked Councillor Trevor Bougie at the most recent council meeting. That figure does not include the replacement of watermains or a high lift pump replacement. Administration believes that this work could be an additional $1 million.

In 2021, the estimated cost of a new water tower and the replacement of 4,000 metres of existing watermains was $4,972,000. The township was awarded $3,645,967, which included $1,988,800 from the federal government and $1,657,167 from the province.

That funding expires in 2026, advised Sarah McDonald, general manager of infrastructure services.

Based on the new higher estimates, the Township retained DFA Infrastructure International Inc. to complete a Financing Options Study for the $6,700,000 cost of the water tower, on the assumption that the township’s portion of $3,054,032 would be debt-financed.

However, as Councillor Sam McDonell observed, the final price tag will not be known until tenders are received. “It could be $7 million or $10 million.”

Council agreed to seek bids on the elevated water tank and watermain replacement.

The cost, to be financed over 20 years, would be shared by new residents and current home owners. Council wants to ensure that the burden is not unfairly placed on ratepayers who won’t benefit from the water tower.

