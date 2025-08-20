Taste Buds Carnival Eats Begins

Justine Viray-Levac, Matthew Girgis, and Patrick Larose. (Photo : : Submitted)

The Taste Buds are celebrating five years of food-focused fun with a brand-new event: Carnival Eats, running from August 20 to August 29, 2025.

Known for creating tasty community experiences like Taco Love and Burger Love, the trio of Patrick Larose, Matthew Girgis, and Justine Viray-Levac are raising the bar with a no-limits, carnival-themed challenge. Eight local restaurants will each serve up one exclusive dish inspired by classic fairground flavours – think bacon-wrapped pogos, funnel cake nachos, and cotton candy chicken tenders.

“Five years ago, we started Taste Buds with the goal of celebrating local restaurants and giving the community a reason to explore and try something new,” said the Taste Buds team. “Restaurants trust us to make these events fun, exciting, and well-received.”

Participating locations are Carrots N’ Dates, Billy K’s, Seguin Patate, Mr. Puffs, Sol De Acapulco, Jet Set Pub, Jacks Pub, and Cowan’s Dairy. Diners are encouraged to try as many items as they’d like and vote for their favourite. Winners will be announced in both the Judge’s Award and People’s Choice categories.

For details, visit yourlocaltastebuds.ca.

