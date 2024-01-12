TCLC Announces Transition to CAEC Training for Grade 12 in Response to GED Discontinuation

Cornwall, Ontario -Tri-County Literacy Council (TCLC) is preparing for significant change in Canadian adult education. With the recent announcement that the General Educational Development (GED) test will be discontinued across Canada in Spring 2024, TCLC is gearing up to assist learners in transitioning to the new Canadian Adult Education Credential (CAEC).

The GED, a longstanding pathway for individuals seeking high school equivalency, will have its final test registration deadline on January 31, 2024. However, the discontinuation of the GED marks the beginning of a new era with the introduction of the CAEC. This new credential is tailored to meet the specific needs of Canadian adults and is set to replace the GED after May 3, 2024.

The CAEC promises a high-quality, made-in-Canada educational standard that aligns with industry requirements. Recognized by employers and post-secondary institutions, the CAEC will be a reliable indicator of Canadian adults’ academic achievements. It covers a comprehensive curriculum, including Reading, Writing, Mathematics (with and without calculators), Social Studies, and Science.

For those who have partially completed the GED, there’s encouraging news: GED credentials will continue to be recognized, and partial GED test completions will count towards the CAEC for three years, until May 2024.

TCLC, known for its commitment to helping individuals achieve their Grade 12 equivalency, is set to adapt its training programs to the CAEC. Starting Spring 2024, TCLC will offer preparation training for the CAEC, maintaining the high standard of education it has provided for GED candidates.

“Every year, we help numerous individuals complete the GED to obtain their Grade 12 equivalency. We are excited to offer the same quality of training for the CAEC this Spring,” said LBS Instructor Marc-Andre Roy.

The CAEC is designed to reflect Canada’s diverse cultures and perspectives and will be accessible through an easy-to-use online platform. More information about the CAEC tests, preparation, and registration will be available in early 2024.

For individuals looking to complete their high school equivalency, TCLC invites them to contact the council at 613-932-7161 or visit their office at 101 Second Street West, downtown Cornwall. TCLC is dedicated to helping every learner open new doors to educational and employment opportunities through CAEC training.