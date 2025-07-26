Tee-Off for Mentoring Success

JASON SETNYK

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cornwall and District teed up another successful edition of its annual Golf Fore Kids’ Sake tournament on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at the Cornwall Golf and Country Club. The 31st edition of the fundraising event drew approximately 120 golfers for a full day of camaraderie, competition, and community support, all in the name of youth mentoring.

Participants enjoyed a best-ball format with an 11 a.m. shotgun start, plus a variety of on-site fundraising activities including a 50/50 draw, “Beat the Pro” contest, Barrel of Cheers raffle, and Catch the Ace ticket sales. While the final total is still being tallied, organizers estimate that this year’s tournament raised close to $25,000-the strongest result in several years.

“Golf Fore Kids Sake organized by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cornwall and District and sponsored by Central Healing was a great success again this year,” said Executive Director Pierre-Luc Byham. “We want to thank the sponsors, the golfers and the volunteers. Without them, it would be impossible to put together such a wonderful event.”

All proceeds from the day go directly to mentoring programs for local children and youth, many from single-parent homes or underserved families.