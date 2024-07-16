Teens Staying Cool This Summer

As the summer heat blazes on, some teens in Cornwall opt to stay cool by hitting the ice. The Social Development Council of Cornwall & Area, in partnership with the City of Cornwall, Cornwall Recreation, and All Intentions Matter, hosts free Teen Skate Nights all summer. These events take place every Wednesday from 5 pm to 6 pm at Pad 3 of the Benson Centre.

“Our goal is to provide free activities for the youth of Cornwall,” said Cassandra Forget, organizer and contract worker for the Social Development Council. “We’re offering free ice skating at the Benson Centre every Wednesday this July and August.”

The event, open to teens aged 11 to 17, will have music over the PA, plus snacks and water provided. “We’ll have some fun. We got the music going, and we’re also offering snacks at the end of the activity,” Forget added.

With no registration required, teens just need to bring their skates and, optionally, protective gear and a reusable water bottle. This initiative is funded by the City of Cornwall’s Building Safer Communities Fund, awarded by Public Safety Canada.