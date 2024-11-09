Telethon Raises Vital Funds for Hospice

The 16th annual YourTV Telethon for Hospice Cornwall once again rallied the community to support Carefor Hospice Cornwall, which provides compassionate end-of-life care to residents of Cornwall, Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry, and neighboring regions.

“The cost of staffing is covered by the Provincial Government, but all other costs are covered by the generosity of our community,” explained Jason Samson, Carefor’s Director of Client Care, Community Support Services, and Hospice. “We wouldn’t exist without them.”

This year’s telethon, hosted by long-time supporter Todd Lalonde, featured family stories, music, and highlights from 15 years of Hospice service. Reflecting on the community’s role, Hospice Manager Angela Labelle shared, “We’re so grateful to YourTV, our partners, sponsors, community associations, those who have put on fundraising events for us, and our volunteers. We always look forward to Telethon as an opportunity to look back at the year and all the amazing people who have been part of allowing us to help people in our community.”

“For the past 16 years, YourTV staff and volunteers have been proud to partner with Carefor Hospice for this annual telethon,” said Gabriel Rivière-Reid, Producer at YourTV Cornwall. “Hospice touches so many lives in our community, and to help them fundraise and be an outlet to spread their message to our viewers is always a special and humbling experience.”

For those who missed the live broadcast on November 2, YourTV Cornwall will air segments from the telethon throughout the year, providing ongoing opportunities for the community to support Hospice Cornwall’s mission. Although this year’s total amount raised remains to be announced, the telethon continues to help sustain Hospice services beyond what government funding covers.