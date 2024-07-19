Tentative LCBO deal

July 19, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 24 min on July 19, 2024
By Richard Mahoney
Cornwall LCBO employees set up picket lines July 9.

The strike by 9,000 LCBO workers that began July 9 could be over.

If a tentative deal between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union is ratified, the work stoppage will end July 22 and retail stores reopen July 23.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) said the tentative agreement will protect jobs and public revenue generated by LCBO sales.

The LCBO wrote: “We recognize the disruption the strike caused for our employees, partners, and customers who rely on our services, and we thank everyone for their continued patience and understanding as we begin resuming regular operations. We look forward to welcoming our unionized employees back to work in service of Ontarians.”

OPSEU said: “Workers went on strike to protect good jobs and LCBO revenues supporting public services – this agreement just does that. Details of the settlement will be presented tonight to workers first, before they can be made public. This deal was born out of the stand every LCBO worker took on picket lines across Ontario – knowing the public was on their side. Thank you for the joining us in this fight!”

