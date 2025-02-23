Terry Muir sworn in as President of Service Club Council

Terry Muir sworn in as President of Service Club Council
Karen Eitzen of the Kinette Club of Cornwall, Angela Gaudet of the Catholic Women’s League, Marvin Plumadore of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297, incoming Service Club Council President Terry Muir of the Optimist Club of Cornwall, and Mayor Justin Towndale participate in the swearing-in ceremony during the annual Service Club Council Dinner in February 2025. (Photo : submitted photo)

The Service Club Council welcomed a new executive at its annual dinner on February 6, where Mayor Justin Towndale officiated the swearing-in ceremony. Among the new leaders, Terry Muir of the Optimist Club ofCornwall stepped into the role of president, succeeding outgoing president Tom Wallace from the Rotary Club of Cornwall.

Muir acknowledged the dedication of the council’s members, highlighting the impact of their collective efforts. “The number of collective hours that the people at this Service Club Council Dinner volunteer in a year is mind-boggling. Collectively, we make a massive difference in our area, and I am proud to represent us for the next year,” he said.

The event, attended by approximately 125 people from 13 different service clubs in the region, also featured remarks from Mayor Towndale and MP Eric Duncan, both of whom recognized the extensive volunteer work of those in attendance.

Joining Muir on the incoming executive are Karen Eiztzen of the Kinette Club of Cornwall as treasurer, Angela Gaudet of the Catholic Women’s League as secretary, and Marvin Plumadore of the Royal Canadian LegionBranch 297 as vice-president.

