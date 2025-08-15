Thank You for Helping Surgeries Continue at WDMH!

Seaway News

Thanks to the generosity of our donors, a new surgical operating table has arrived at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH. We are incredibly grateful for the support of our donors in helping us continue delivering safe, timely and high-quality surgical care to our patients.

WDMH performs approximately 4,000 surgeries each year. With three operating rooms, each one plays a vital role in providing care for our community. The addition of a new surgical operating table means we can now make the most of our surgical spaces – further enhancing patient safety, streamlining workflow, and reducing the chance of delays.

“This new table allows us to manage urgent cases with greater efficiency,” explains Katie Robertson, Clinical Manager. “It helps keep our operating schedule running smoothly for all patients.”

Surgical operating tables are essential for every procedure. This new table is fully adjustable for various surgical needs, improving comfort for staff and enabling imaging during surgery when required. It supports all surgical specialties and comes with a full line of accessories to optimize patient comfort and safety.

With this addition, WDMH can further improve scheduling flexibility, help reduce wait times, and maximize the use of its operating rooms.

On behalf of the Perioperative Department, we extend our heartfelt thanks to our donors for this important piece of equipment. Your generosity has a direct and lasting impact on patient care and safety.

The new surgical table was funded through the WDMH Foundation’s General Equipment Fund, at a cost of $51,417. Thank you to our generous donors for making this possible.