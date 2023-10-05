Thanksgiving Closures

Provided by the City of Cornwall

Provided by the City of Cornwall

This year’s Thanksgiving is on Monday, October 9.

On that day, municipal offices will be closed. Transit buses will not be running. The landfill and library will be closed.

There will be no waste collection on October 9. Instead, waste collection will be delayed by one day every week. The landfill will be closed as well.

On October 9, the Aquatic Centre will be open from 1 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 3:25 p.m. for leisure swims.

The Benson Centre will be open regular hours. The Cornwall Civic Complex will be open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. for walkers.

Municipal Works is always accessible by calling 613-932-5354.

Discover City parks with your family this long weekend.

Happy Thanksgiving from City of Cornwall council and staff!