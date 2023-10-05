Thanksgiving Closures

October 5, 2023 at 13 h 40 min
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by the City of Cornwall
Comment count:
Thanksgiving Closures

This year’s Thanksgiving is on Monday, October 9.

On that day, municipal offices will be closed. Transit buses will not be running. The landfill and library will be closed.

There will be no waste collection on October 9. Instead, waste collection will be delayed by one day every week. The landfill will be closed as well.

On October 9, the Aquatic Centre will be open from 1 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 3:25 p.m. for leisure swims.

The Benson Centre will be open regular hours. The Cornwall Civic Complex will be open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. for walkers.

Municipal Works is always accessible by calling 613-932-5354.

Discover City parks with your family this long weekend.

Happy Thanksgiving from City of Cornwall council and staff!

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall Police Services Board Meeting
Local News

Cornwall Police Services Board Meeting

The Cornwall Police Services Board is holding an open meeting on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 9:30 am in the City Hall Council Chambers. Business & Correspondence covered…

St. Peter’s Church welcomes new priest, Father Theo
Local News

St. Peter’s Church welcomes new priest, Father Theo

Fr. Theo knew from a young age that he was meant to be a reverend and he recalls the memory like it was yesterday; in primary school…