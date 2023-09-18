THE COMMONWELL OFFERS 2023 L.E.A.F GRANTS

TO SUPPORT LEARNING ON A LOCAL LEVEL ONTARIO COMMUNITIES NOW ELIGIBLE FOR A RECORD $350,000 IN COMMUNITY GRANTS

LINDSAY, ON – September, 2023 … Ontario communities throughout ‘Commonwell Country;’ (the smaller places and wide-open spaces of Eastern, Central and Western Ontario that The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group serves) have the green light to apply for grants from $10,000 up to $50,000 to fund community programming and infrastructure programs on the local level.

To continue reenergizing learning, education, and engagement in these communities, The Commonwell has added $50,000 for the 2023 L.E.A.F. (Learning and Engagement Accelerator Fund) initiative for a total of $350,000 now available to fund community-led initiatives.

As with the 2022 grants, L.E.A.F. is continuing to zero in on funding learning initiatives. Eligible projects must have a goal related to learning in their community and building strong communities for the future.

“In this, our third year of the L.E.A.F. program, we’re looking to expand the meaningful work that our grant recipients are doing by bringing new communities and new initiatives into the program,” said Tim Shauf, President and CEO of The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group. “Learning is a key component to The Commonwell’s philosophy of philanthropy as that is what keeps communities strong and resilient. We also feel that the what’s, how’s and where’s are best decided by the outstanding organizations and volunteers in our local communities.”

What projects are eligible?

Local community-led initiatives in the areas that The Commonwell operates across Ontario that support learning programming or the places where communities gather to learn. Think libraries, schools, and community centres.

What specific towns are eligible?

Alexandria, Arnprior, Barrie, Belleville, Bracebridge, Brighton, Brockville, Calabogie, Carlton Place, Coburg, Collingwood, Cornwall, Goderich, Gravenhurst, Hawkesbury, Huntsville, Innisfill, Kemptville, Kingston, Kincardine, Lindsay, Listowell, Midland, Minden, Nappanee, Orangeville, Orillia, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Parry Sound, Pembroke, Perth, Peterborough, Prince Edward County, Renfrew, Smiths Falls, Stratford, Wasaga Beach and all of the other smaller places and wide-open spaces in between.

What’s next?

For communities to earn their share of the fund, residents can nominate an eligible project through the submission portal at thecommonwell.ca/leaf. Once projects have been submitted The Commonwell will be looking to those communities to rally support for the project by commenting and sharing photos on the project’s page at thecommonwell.ca/leaf. Community engagement is a factor in deciding the winning proposals.

Key Dates: