June 15, 2025 at 14 h 00 min
The Cornwall Professional Fire Fighters’ Association
The Cornwall Professional Fire Fighters' Association has proudly supported Muscular Dystrophy Canada since 1972, raising $123,100 to date-not including this year's total of $10,700 collected during our recent Boot Drive at Pitt & First and Brookdale & Tollgate. A heartfelt thank you to the members of the Cornwall Professional Fire Fighters' Association who volunteered their time, our on-duty crews, and Fire Services leadership for their commitment and energy throughout the weekend. We're also grateful to the Municipal Works team for helping ensure a safe roadway setup, and to Mayor Justin Towndale for coming out to lend a hand and help fill the boot. Over 600 fire departments across Canada take part in this campaign each year. In 2024 alone, the funds raised nationally helped provide more than 1,400 assistive devices and contributed to ensuring 100% of newborns in Canada are screened for Spinal Muscular Atrophy. We're proud to continue playing our part in this important national effort. (Photo : Yannick LalondeWoods)

