The Gathering Returns to Lamoureux Park

JASON SETNYK

On Saturday, August 9, The Gathering returned to Lamoureux Park for its third annual BBQ event, once again bringing the community together for a day of food, fun, and fellowship.

Organized by coordinator Stephanie Thibault, the event offered a free barbecue, bouncy castles, games, and prize-filled activities like a fish pond for children. “The kids are leaving with more than one prize, and they’re really high-value,” said Thibault, who emphasized that the event-and everything in it-is entirely free.

The Gathering is part of an ongoing grassroots initiative offering one free meal a month, and this outdoor celebration is its biggest of the year. This time, one major change was table service. “We used to let people serve themselves, but now we serve them at their tables-it makes it more personal,” said Thibault.

The event aims to address both food insecurity and social isolation. “The Gathering is for everyone-rich, poor, whatever. It’s about helping and connecting people,” said Thibault. She also noted the growing presence of people experiencing homelessness in the area, adding that their sister initiative, Open Heart Ministry, now provides meals, water, and propane directly to those in need.

In addition to monthly meals, The Gathering recently launched a free breakfast program twice a week.