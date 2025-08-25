The Gathering Returns to Lamoureux Park

August 25, 2025 at 12 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
The Gathering Returns to Lamoureux Park
Volunteers gather before kickoff in front of bouncy castles. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

On Saturday, August 9, The Gathering returned to Lamoureux Park for its third annual BBQ event, once again bringing the community together for a day of food, fun, and fellowship.

Organized by coordinator Stephanie Thibault, the event offered a free barbecue, bouncy castles, games, and prize-filled activities like a fish pond for children. “The kids are leaving with more than one prize, and they’re really high-value,” said Thibault, who emphasized that the event-and everything in it-is entirely free.

The Gathering is part of an ongoing grassroots initiative offering one free meal a month, and this outdoor celebration is its biggest of the year. This time, one major change was table service. “We used to let people serve themselves, but now we serve them at their tables-it makes it more personal,” said Thibault.

The event aims to address both food insecurity and social isolation. “The Gathering is for everyone-rich, poor, whatever. It’s about helping and connecting people,” said Thibault. She also noted the growing presence of people experiencing homelessness in the area, adding that their sister initiative, Open Heart Ministry, now provides meals, water, and propane directly to those in need.

In addition to monthly meals, The Gathering recently launched a free breakfast program twice a week.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Seaway Spotlight – 2025 Glengarry Highland Games
Local News

Seaway Spotlight – 2025 Glengarry Highland Games