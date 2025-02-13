The Great Glengarry Kilt Skate

North Glengarry held its annual Kilt Skate at the Maxville & District Sports Complex February 8. Organized by the North Glengarry Township, the day included Scottish entertainment put on by members from the South Glengarry Pipe Band and dancers from the MacCulloch School of Dance. As well, there were free wagon rides from Strathburn Farm. Lily and Joy, two Clydesdale horses owned by the Sangster family, happily toured people around the parking area of the Sports Complex. Skaters enjoyed their ice time, skating to more sounds of the pipes and drums, warming up with Canada’s favourite coffee provided by North Glengarry Township and delicious cookies supplied by Muir’s Bakery.

Communities began to host Kilt Skates to celebrate Scottish heritage in Canada. The Scottish Society of Ottawa was the first to host a kilt skate in 2015, which many Glengarry skaters attended. Then, in 2018, Glengarry decided to host its own kilt skate; the first to be held indoors, combining live music, dancers and skating for a winter version of a Scottish ceilidh. Communities compete to win the title of Kilt Skate Capital, which Glengarry was awarded in 2019. The Kilt Skate has now expanded to over 30 communities in Canada along with two US events and even one in Ireland. No matter who is awarded the title, hosting winter sports along with Scottish entertainment is a winning combination.