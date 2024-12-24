The Grinch Brings Cheer to Downtown

Downtown Cornwall got a surprise holiday visit as the Grinch, dressed as Santa, and his elf companion, daughter Ariella and their dog, Bärli brought smiles and festive cheer to families, children, and local businesses. The iconic green grouch mingled with visitors, took photos, and spread holiday greetings in collaboration with the Cornwall Downtown Business Improvement Association (DBIA).

When asked why he was in Cornwall, the Grinch said, “I’m here to spread some Christmas cheer! I found the kids, surprised them, wished them a Merry Christmas, and had a lot of fun.”

The reaction from the community was overwhelmingly positive. “People were very surprised and thankful,” the Grinch shared. “There was even a family from Montreal visiting Cornwall today, and they really appreciated seeing us down here.”

The appearance of The Grinch and company added a whimsical touch to the holiday season. Some downtown business owners took selfies with The Grinch and shared the photos on social media.