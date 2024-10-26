The joys and challenges of farming

“The joy of farming comes from knowing what we grow can feed others,” says Addison Hay. “It’s a way to give back to the community and create a sense of belonging,” adds Hay, who works at the family-owned Lochay Farm in North Glengarry.

“Being a farmer is about being part of something bigger than oneself,” Hay observes. “It’s about legacy stewardship, and the joy of providing for others while caring for the earth.”

The recent Ontario Agriculture Week (October 7-13) was an opportunity to underline the importance of the industry and recognize the Ontario farmers who grow, produce and raise over 200 commodities on nearly 50,000 farms. Ontario agriculture contributes $50 billion in GDP annually.

Farming is a challenging career for anyone to take on, and the various levels of government in Canada have created programs and initiatives to help farmers with some of the challenges.

For example, Sustainable CAP is a five-year (2023-2028), $3.5-billion investment to strengthen Canada’s agri-based industry. In Ontario, this program has expanded the Farmer Wellness Initiative with an investment of $538,000, providing farmers, family members and farm workers with access to free mental health counselling.

In addition, with difficulties finding and keeping farm labour employees, the government has established the Agricultural Workforce Equity and Diversity Initiative. The $1.5 million program provides funding to under-represented groups starting or growing an agri-food business. Applications for this funding will be accepted until the beginning of December 2024.

“The Farmer Wellness Initiative is one more way we are expanding access to care, ensuring farmers, farm workers and their families can better connect to quality care that supports their unique needs, where and when they need it,” said Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.